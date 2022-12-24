Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Pink Floyd raises $600,000 for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 6:19 pm
Rock band Pink Floyd announced it has raised over £450,000 ($542,000) for Ukraine with the song Hey Hey Rise Up

The song features vocals by Andriy Khlyvniuk, Ukrainian lead vocalist of Boombox, from his viral video singing a folk song in central Kyiv during first day of the full-scale invasion.

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Nick Mason also personally donated £50,000 (over $60,000) to bring the total to £500,000 ($602,000) which will be distributed to humanitarian charities in Ukraine.

“Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey Hey Rise Up,” the band said on Dec. 23.The song was the first new release of the iconic U.K. rock band in eight years.

