Pink Floyd releases song in support of Ukraine.

April 7, 2022 11:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"Hey Hey Rise Up" features vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvniuk from his video singing a Ukrainian folk song in central Kyiv during the war, which went viral and became the unofficial anthem of Ukraine’s resistance.

The proceeds of Pink Floyd’s song will go for humanitarian relief.

This is the first release of the iconic UK rock band in eight years.

"We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers," Pink Floyd's David Gilmour said.

