Ombudsman: Ukraine, Russia agree on prisoner swap.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war, Russia's Human Rights Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova told Reuters on Jan. 11.

Moskalkova met her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey on Jan. 11 to discuss “a wide range of humanitarian problems and cases related to the provision of human rights assistance to citizens of the two countries," Lubinets wrote in a Facebook post. He didn’t provide any other details.

Moskalkova has also posted a picture of her meeting with Mustafa Sentop, speaker of the Turkish parliament, and Lubinets.

A Turkish source told Reuters that the Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen were expected to discuss a humanitarian corridor.