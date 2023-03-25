Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Oman offers Ukraine to set up grain hub for Horn of Africa supply

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 5:21 pm
Oman has offered Ukraine to set up a grain hub in the Gulf country for the steady supply of Ukrainian grain to the Horn of Africa countries, Maksym Subkh, a Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, said on March 25.

In a March 25 interview with the state-owned news agency Ukrinform, Subkh cited Oman’s authorities saying “Ukraine could be absolutely sure of regular supplies of the grain to the Horn of Africa.”

According to Subkh, the idea of setting up the grain hubs has already reached “the level of agreeing on the technical details of implementation, including the financial component.”

Subkh also added that Egypt is also interested in being involved in the grain hub.

The Horn of Africa comprises Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, and Djibouti. It lies along the southern border of the Red Sea and stretches hundreds of kilometers into the Guardafui Channel, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean.

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent.

