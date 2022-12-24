Official: Russian shelling kills 1 person, injures 2 in Kherson Oblast
December 17, 2022 8:23 pm
Russian shelling of Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, killed a woman and injured two people, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
The attack hit a humanitarian aid point, a hospital, and a church, Tymoshenko said.
Earlier, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Russian forces attacked a facility providing geriatric care.
Stationed on the east bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces are shelling liberated settlements on the other side of the river, including Kherson.
