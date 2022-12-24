Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Russian shelling kills 1 person, injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 8:23 pm
Russian shelling of Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, killed a woman and injured two people, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. 

The attack hit a humanitarian aid point, a hospital, and a church, Tymoshenko said. 

Earlier, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Russian forces attacked a facility providing geriatric care. 

Stationed on the east bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces are shelling liberated settlements on the other side of the river, including Kherson.

