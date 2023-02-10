Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Official: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 6:53 am
Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia early on Feb. 10, hitting the city 17 times in an hour, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

According to Kurtiev, this is the most amount of strikes launched by Russia on Zaporizhzhia in this timeframe since the start of Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. 

Kurtiev said further information on the attack is being clarified.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 10, Russian forces also struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

