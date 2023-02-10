Officials: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure in Kharkiv
February 10, 2023 5:27 am
Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv at around 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 10, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
He said there may be disruptions to the supply of electricity and water.
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said information on the victims and scale of the destruction is being clarified.
Earlier on the morning of Feb. 10, air raid alerts went off across most Ukrainian oblasts.
