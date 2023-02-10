Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Officials: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure in Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 5:27 am
Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv at around 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 10, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

He said there may be disruptions to the supply of electricity and water. 

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said information on the victims and scale of the destruction is being clarified.

Earlier on the morning of Feb. 10, air raid alerts went off across most Ukrainian oblasts. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

