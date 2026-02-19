KI logo
Moldova, Ukraine investigate alleged Russian-backed plot to assassinate prominent Ukrainians

Moldova, Ukraine investigate alleged Russian-backed plot to assassinate prominent Ukrainians
The patch on a Moldovan police officer's uniform in Chisinau, Moldova, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Moldovan police said on Feb. 19 they had launched a joint investigation with Ukrainian authorities into an alleged plot to assassinate several "public figures" in Ukraine, claiming the operation was directed by Russian special services.

The case adds to a series of investigations across Europe into alleged Russian-linked operations targeting Ukrainian officials since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Authorities said investigative measures began at 6 a.m. local time as part of a joint investigation team involving Moldovan police and Ukrainian law enforcement.

"We will return with further details after the completion of the procedural actions," the agency said.

Officials provided no further details on the suspected targets or the plot's stage.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating assassination attempts and sabotage operations inside the country.

A Polish court sentenced a Polish citizen to 3.5 years in prison on Feb. 3 for allegedly offering to assist Russia in a plan to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky has also said that an attempt on his life in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 led to fatalities inside the Presidential Office in Kyiv.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

