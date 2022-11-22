Support us
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Occupation government claims two drones shot down over Sevastopol.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 9:12 pm
Mikhail Razvozhaev, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol, said that the drones had been downed near the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant in the city.  He added that there were no casualties and no damage to civilian infrastructure. 

He also claimed that three other drones had been shot down by Russia over the Black Sea. 

The occupation government had previously suspended maritime passenger transport in the city due to the attack but later resumed it. 



