Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Northern Command: Russian airstrike injures at least 2 in Chernihiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 6:07 pm
Two Russian air-to-ground missiles struck the Semenivska municipality in Chernihiv Oblast, a northern region that borders Russia, on Feb. 8, the Northern Operational Command reported.

According to the command, at least two people were injured, and three more may still be under the rubble of an industrial building hit by the airstrike. First responders were working to rescue them as of 5 p.m.

Earlier, Russian forces shelled the village of Hai in Chernihiv Oblast, striking a non-residential building but claiming no victims.

