Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, October 21, 2022

New York Times: US believes Ukrainian military has opportunity to make gains against Russia’s army

October 21, 2022 3:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

American officials interviewed by the New York Times believe that the upcoming few weeks, while the weather holds, could allow Ukraine’s military to press forward in Donbas and potentially retake Kherson. 

The officials, most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive or classified assessments of the war, warn that there is "little chance of a widespread collapse in Russian forces" that would allow Ukraine to take another huge swath of territory, similar to what it claimed in September during the Kharkiv counteroffensive. 

However, some individual Russian units could break in the face of sustained Ukrainian pressure.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok