New York Times: Ukraine achieves artillery superiority on southern font line thanks to Western weapons

Ukraine has boosted the range and accuracy of its military arsenal with precision-guided rockets and artillery shells, a class of weapons largely lacking in Russia’s arsenal.

"Ukrainian soldiers are taking out armored vehicles worth millions of dollars with cheap homemade drones, as well as with more advanced drones and other weapons provided by the United States and allies," the New York Times reports.

It is largely Ukraine’s growing advantage in the artillery that has allowed progress in the south toward the strategic port city of Kherson, the only regional capital that Russia managed to occupy after Feb. 24.