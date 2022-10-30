Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
New York Times: Ukraine achieves artillery superiority on southern font line thanks to Western weapons

October 30, 2022 1:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine has boosted the range and accuracy of its military arsenal with precision-guided rockets and artillery shells, a class of weapons largely lacking in Russia’s arsenal. 

"Ukrainian soldiers are taking out armored vehicles worth millions of dollars with cheap homemade drones, as well as with more advanced drones and other weapons provided by the United States and allies," the New York Times reports

It is largely Ukraine’s growing advantage in the artillery that has allowed progress in the south toward the strategic port city of Kherson, the only regional capital that Russia managed to occupy after Feb. 24. 

