Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Netherlands to deliver 2 minehunter ships to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 14, 2023 9:48 pm
Share

Netherlands to deliver 2 minehunter ships to UkraineDefense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren toured Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts during the two-day visit. (Photo: Reznikov / Facebook)

The Netherlands has pledged two Alkmaar class minehunter ships to Ukraine following Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren's two-day visit to Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said

According to Renizkov, the transfer of the ships is planned to be carried out by 2025 and Ukrainian sailors will begin training "in the near future."

During her visit, Ollongren toured Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts with the defense minister and witnessed the destruction caused by Russian attacks. According to Reznikov, they also discussed critical talking points for the next Ramstein format meeting, which will take place on March 15.

Reznikov expressed his gratitude to the Netherlandands for its defense aid since the start of the full-scale invasion, including Harpoon anti-ship missiles that enabled Ukraine to liberate Snake Island from the Russian military and push for the establishment of the grain corridor.

Furthermore, Reznikov noted that Great Britian had already transferred two similar ships, adding that "along with the tank coalition, the naval coalition has already started."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK