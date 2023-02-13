Munich Security Index: Ukraine’s global perception as an ally increased in 2022

Ukraine’s global perception as an ally increased by 22% in the past year, according to the findings of the 2023 Munich Security Index.

The most noticeable change was the relationship between Ukraine and the U.K., which rose from 13% to 64%.

Collectively, the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S.) perception of Ukraine as an ally increased by 29%. It rose by 47% in Canada and 40% in the US.

There was only a 10% increase in the BICS (Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) countries’ overall perception of Ukraine as an ally. It rose by 25% in India and 36% in China.

The 2023 Munich Security Index also revealed that 89% of Ukrainians are ready to keep fighting, even if Russia were to use tactical nukes.

It also noted that 93% of Ukrainians believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea.



