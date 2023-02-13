Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 13, 2023

Munich Security Index: Ukraine’s global perception as an ally increased in 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 6:08 pm
Share

Ukraine’s global perception as an ally increased by 22% in the past year, according to the findings of the 2023 Munich Security Index

The most noticeable change was the relationship between Ukraine and the U.K., which rose from 13% to 64%. 

Collectively, the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S.) perception of Ukraine as an ally increased by 29%. It rose by 47% in Canada and 40% in the US.

There was only a 10% increase in the BICS (Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) countries’ overall perception of Ukraine as an ally. It rose by 25% in India and 36% in China.

The 2023 Munich Security Index also revealed that 89% of Ukrainians are ready to keep fighting, even if Russia were to use tactical nukes. 

It also noted that 93% of Ukrainians believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK