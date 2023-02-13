Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 13, 2023

Survey: 89% of Ukrainians ready to keep fighting even if Russia uses tactical nukes

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 5:22 pm
Share

According to the results published by the 2023 Munich Security Index, 89% of Ukrainians are prepared to continue fighting against Russia even in the event of a tactical nuclear strike. 

The survey, which was conducted in November 2022, revealed that 93% of the population believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea. 

Only 7% of Ukrainians favor Russian troops withdrawing to the demarcation line, which existed until Feb. 24.

Out of those surveyed, 83% of Ukrainians say they do not feel safe for as long as Vladimir Putin remains head of the Russian Federation. 

The survey said 72% of Ukrainians believe that the country's security depends on permanent arms supplies from the West, and 63% responded that NATO membership was a greater security guarantee than EU membership.

In October 2022, 86% of Ukrainians believed that they should continue fighting Russia despite the ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK