Survey: 89% of Ukrainians ready to keep fighting even if Russia uses tactical nukes

According to the results published by the 2023 Munich Security Index, 89% of Ukrainians are prepared to continue fighting against Russia even in the event of a tactical nuclear strike.

The survey, which was conducted in November 2022, revealed that 93% of the population believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea.

Only 7% of Ukrainians favor Russian troops withdrawing to the demarcation line, which existed until Feb. 24.

Out of those surveyed, 83% of Ukrainians say they do not feel safe for as long as Vladimir Putin remains head of the Russian Federation.

The survey said 72% of Ukrainians believe that the country's security depends on permanent arms supplies from the West, and 63% responded that NATO membership was a greater security guarantee than EU membership.

In October 2022, 86% of Ukrainians believed that they should continue fighting Russia despite the ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.



