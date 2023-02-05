Ministry: Ukrainian grain exports fall by 1.3 million metric tons in January

The Agriculture Ministry said on Feb. 5 that Ukraine exported 5.5 million metric tons of grain in January, a significant drop in volume compared to the previous month. The total grain export decreased by 1.3 million metric tons due to hold up and obstruction of the passage of outbound vessels' by Russia, the ministry said.

Shipments of all grain and oil-based crops decreased, with the corn export decreasing by 700,000 metric tons, and wheat by 250,000 metric tons.

According to the ministry, Ukraine has exported 15.4 million metric tons of corn and 9.7 million metric tons of wheat from July to January.

For over five months following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea were blockaded by the Russian navy.

The UN-backed grain deal, in effect since Aug. 1, enabled 39.2 million metric tons of agricultural products to be exported from Ukraine, much of which has been crucial for the food security of parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.