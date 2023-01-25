Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Media: Portugal preparing to hand over four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 2:15 pm
Share

Portugal is now preparing to give Ukraine four Leopard 2 tanks, Correio de Manha reported on Jan. 25, citing unnamed government sources.

The reports came ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s confirmation that Berlin would deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, along with the green light for other European nations to deliver them.

According to the source, Portugal holds 37 Leopard 2 tanks in stock, of which 12 are fully operational. Germany’s decision also paves the way for other countries to supply Ukraine with their Leopard tanks.

While Poland has already announced the delivery of a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, other nations, including Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark have expressed their readiness to do the same.

At the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan 20, 12 countries reportedly agreed to give Ukraine around 100 German-made Leopard 2 tanks. As tanks are produced in Germany, the country’s approval is needed for their delivery.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK