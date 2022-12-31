Media: Explosions reported in Dzhankoi airport in Russian-occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Local Telegram channels said explosions had been heard on Dec. 31 afternoon at the Dzhankoi airport in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Dzhankoi airport is a military airbase currently operated by Russian occupying forces.

Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported explosions at the airport.

Telegram channels monitoring launches of missiles reported that Dzhankoi was allegedly hit by a high-precision weapon.

Ukrainian authorities didn’t comment on the incident. Occupation authorities didn’t comment either.