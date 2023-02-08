Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Mayor: Russia attacks industrial facility in Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 11:56 pm
Russian troops hit an industrial site in Kharkiv late on Feb. 7, Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor, reported

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched 6 to 10 S-300 missiles at the central part of the city, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. 

Information on damage and casualties is being clarified, Syniehubov added. 

Earlier, local news outlet Suspilne Kharkiv reported six explosions in Ukraine's eastern city. 

