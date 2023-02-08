Mayor: Russia attacks industrial facility in Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops hit an industrial site in Kharkiv late on Feb. 7, Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor, reported.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched 6 to 10 S-300 missiles at the central part of the city, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Information on damage and casualties is being clarified, Syniehubov added.

Earlier, local news outlet Suspilne Kharkiv reported six explosions in Ukraine's eastern city.