Macron vows to step up military support for Ukraine

During a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 1, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will step up its military support for Ukraine. This support will particularly boost Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, Macron wrote on Twitter.

The two presidents also agreed to hold an international conference in Paris on Dec. 13 to organize support for Ukrainian civilians throughout the winter as Russian strikes have significantly damaged the country’s energy and water supply, the Elysee Palace reported.

"Ukraine’s water supply and electricity infrastructure have suffered significant damage in the Russian attacks. Action is needed before winter. We shall swiftly mobilise both the international community and the private sector," Macron said.

When discussing Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Macron “denounced Russia’s unilateral decision as posing a renewed threat to the world’s food security,” according to the Elysee Palace.

