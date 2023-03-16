Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Kyiv authorities: Russian spy balloons downed over capital

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 7:45 pm
Ukraine's air defense has detected about six Russian spy balloons over Kyiv and shot down "most of them," Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Feb. 15. Russia's aim may have been identifying and exhausting Ukrainian air defense forces, according to the report. 

The balloons were likely carrying corner reflectors and some reconnaissance equipment, the administration wrote. 

It added that the Ukrainian military would analyze the remains of the downed balloons to verify this information and determine the characteristics of the aircraft. 

On Feb. 12, Russia used several spy balloons in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Air Force. 

The General Staff said on Feb. 1 that Russia was actively conducting reconnaissance operations in preparation for an offensive in several undisclosed Ukrainian regions. 



