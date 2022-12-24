Lithuania delivers 2 repaired German howitzers to Ukraine

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Dec. 3 that his country had repaired two damaged PzH2000 Howitzers and returned them to Ukraine, along with extra ammunition.

As part of its military assistance for Ukraine, Lithuania is repairing the German-provided howitzers were damaged in action so the Ukrainian military can use them again. Anusauskas said earlier that the first batch of repaired long-range weapons were sent back to Ukraine in October and at least 12 in total are expected to be repaired in Lithuania.

Many of Ukraine's artillery pieces, especially the prized and highly-accurate NATO standard howitzers like the PzH2000, are in great need of maintenance due to their extremely high rate of use on the battlefield. The scheme to repair the weapons, of which 22 have been delivered to Ukraine in total, was initially announced by Vilnius on Sept. 15.