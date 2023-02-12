Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Landmine explosion kills 2 civilians in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 5:25 pm
A car with two men of 45 and 48 years hit a landmine on a field road near the village of Novoraysk in Kherson Oblast. The men were killed instantly, according to the Kherson Oblast military and civil administration.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Novoraysk in November 2022 during a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south.

Main roads have since been cleared from explosives Russia left behind. However, mines can still be found in local forests and fields.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in January that Ukraine became "the largest minefield in the world" due to the Russian invasion. 

The large-scale mining of Ukrainian land makes it difficult and highly dangerous for local farmers to grow crops and harvest, putting at risk the country’s one of the vital industries. During the summer harvest, several farmers were killed in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions when their tractors hit a landmine during fieldwork.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

