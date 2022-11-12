Kuleba calls on ASEAN summit members to stop Russia's 'hunger games with the world'

On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative was insufficient and that steps must be taken to ensure Russia does not intentionally delay shipments, forcing global prices to rise, Reuters reports.

"I call on all ASEAN members to take every method possible to stop Russia from playing hunger games with the world," Kuleba said.

The UN-backed grain deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea is set to expire on Nov. 19 and could end if Russia refuses to continue with the initiative. Russia earlier suspended its participation in the deal on Oct. 29 before rejoining four days later.