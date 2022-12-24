Klitschko: Heating completely restored in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Dec. 18 that heating in the capital had been completely restored just two days after Russia’s seventh mass missile strike on energy infrastructure deprived many residents of utilities.

“The capital's central heating system was fully restored,” Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that minor problems with heating may arise throughout the day.

On the evening of Dec. 17, Klitschko said that heating had been restored to three-quarters of Kyiv households and that repairs were underway to restore utilities in the city.

The update on utilities comes after Russia unleashed its most recent widespread attack on Dec. 16 to take out Ukraine’s energy grid during the cold winter. Klitschko said then that “several” critical infrastructure sites were damaged in the capital, and explosions occurred in three Kyiv districts.

Kyiv’s public transport, including the subway, resumed operations on Dec. 17 after temporarily closing due to an electricity shortage.

According to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba, over 600,000 residents of the region around Ukraine's capital are still without electricity.

Kyiv withstood one of the heaviest barrages of missiles on Dec. 16. Of approximately 40 Russian missiles fired at the capital, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 37, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. At least one Kyiv resident was wounded during the attack, it added.