Klitschko: Heat restored to 75% of Kyiv households

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Dec. 17 that heat has been restored to three-quarters of Kyiv households and that efforts are ongoing to stabilize heat supply in the capital.

Earlier, Klitschko said power had been restored to two-thirds of Kyiv residents, water supply had been restored to all residents, and the Kyiv metro resumed operation at 7:30 a.m.

Russia unleashed the seventh large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

As a result, blackouts occurred across Ukraine, and the metro stopped operating in Kyiv to allow it to serve as a shelter for residents.

Russia launched a total of 76 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Sixty of these missiles, a mix of Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr cruise missiles, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.