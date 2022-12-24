Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Klitschko: Heat restored to 75% of Kyiv households

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 8:37 pm
Share

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Dec. 17 that heat has been restored to three-quarters of Kyiv households and that efforts are ongoing to stabilize heat supply in the capital. 

Earlier, Klitschko said power had been restored to two-thirds of Kyiv residents, water supply had been restored to all residents, and the Kyiv metro resumed operation at 7:30 a.m. 

Russia unleashed the seventh large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16, targeting energy infrastructure across the country. 

As a result, blackouts occurred across Ukraine, and the metro stopped operating in Kyiv to allow it to serve as a shelter for residents.

Russia launched a total of 76 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Sixty of these missiles, a mix of Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr cruise missiles, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK