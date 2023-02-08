Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Kherson Oblast administration: Russian shelling kills 1, injures 2.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 5:50 pm
Russian forces shelled the southern city of Kherson on Feb. 8, killing one and injuring two, including a teenager, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said.

According to the report, the city's residential areas and a children’s rehabilitation center came under the artillery fire.

Russian forces have been heavily shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the area in November.

According to Southern Operational Command spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk, Ukraine is still waging a counteroffensive to liberate the rest of Kherson Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

