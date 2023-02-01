Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Japan to give $170 million for emergency reconstruction work in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 1, 2023 12:50 pm
The Japanese government will provide $170 million to Ukraine for emergency recovery projects, particularly for the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reported.

“The undoubted priority at this stage of reconstruction is the restoration of critical infrastructure necessary to ensure the basic needs of citizens,” Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on the aid pledge, adding that this is a necessary step for displaced Ukrainians to return home.

Last month, the CEO of energy supplier Yanso noted that Ukraine continues to face a major electricity production deficit following Russia’s mass attacks.

Once the support decision is finalized by concluding the grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the assistance will involve the provision of goods and services necessary for recovery.

Previously, on Jan. 12, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said that Japan is set to allocate $95 million to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

