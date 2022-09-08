ISW: Ukraine retakes 400 sq km of ground in opportunistic Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensive
September 8, 2022 8:47 am
The Institute for the Study of War reports that the Ukrainian military is taking advantage of Russian redeployments to the Kherson region to launch an effective assault on Russian-held territory in Kharkiv Oblast. The advance threatens Russian supply and communication lines near Izium, experts say. Ukrainian forces continue methodically targeting Russian logistics, communications, and military equipment in Kherson Oblast. According to Operational Command "South," Ukrainian troops carried out over 250 fire missions between Sept. 6 and 7.
