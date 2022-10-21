Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
ISW: Russian forces likely setting conditions to remove military, occupation elements from the Dnipro River's west bank

October 21, 2022 6:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that a number of reports emerged on Oct. 20 indicating that Russian forces are moving military equipment, as well as some stolen fire trucks, civilian cars, and other miscellaneous household items across the Dnipro River further south to the city of Hola Prystan and east to Nova Kakhovka. 

"Russian forces have likely learned, at least in part, from their failures during the panicked Russian retreat from Kharkiv Oblast in the face of a previous Ukrainian counteroffensive," the ISW notes. 

"The militarily sensible thing would be to remove men and equipment in good order to avoid another devastating rout. Such a rout in Kherson could trap Russian forces and equipment on the west bank of the Dnipro River." 

 

