Thursday, March 16, 2023

ISW: Putin is unlikely to announce major new Russian mobilization initiatives in his Federal Assembly address on Feb. 21

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 7:15 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to announce measures for further escalation of the war in Ukraine, major new Russian mobilization initiatives, or any other significant policy in his planned address to the Russian Federal Assembly on Feb. 21, a U.S. think tank has said

"Putin postponed his annual address to the Federal Assembly several times in 2022, likely in hopes of eventually using this speech to celebrate sweeping Russian victories in Ukraine," the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment on Feb. 15. "(He) was unable to do so due to the lack of such victories and amidst heightened criticism of the Kremlin’s management of the war." 

The experts noted that Putin delivered unimpressive addresses in recent months to mark symbolic anniversaries and dates and likely scheduled his postponed address to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. 

"Putin will likely repackage Russian measures to integrate occupied territories into the Russian Federation as a novel achievement," the ISW concluded. 

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

