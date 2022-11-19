ISW: Kremlin prepares for another round of mobilization while fall conscription cycle is underway.
November 19, 2022 6:27 am
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update that the continuation of covert mobilization and preparation for a new wave of mobilization will likely worsen the overall quality of Russian troops being sent to fight in Ukraine.
"This will likely lead to even lower quality training for both mobilized recruits and conscripts as they compete for insufficient training capacity, " the ISW reported.
