Thursday, January 19, 2023

Israeli media: Foreign minister Cohen to visit Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 19, 2023 9:19 pm
Newly-appointed Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen will visit Kyiv on invitation by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, The Times of Israel reported citing their officials’ sources.

The news broke following a Jan. 19 phone conversation between Kuleba and Cohen.

Cohen would reportedly become the most senior Israeli official to visit Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“In our first call, Eli Cohen and I discussed cooperation within international organizations, ways to counter shared security threats," Kuleba said on Twitter. 

"Minister Cohen condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine, affirmed Israel’s plans to step up humanitarian aid and assistance in other spheres.”

Cohen also reportedly promised to reopen the Israeli embassy in Kyiv within two months.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Jan. 18 that Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to convince Israel to shift its neutrality stance over Russia’s war against Ukraine to a proactive position.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
