Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 25, 2023

The Guardian: Russian spies detained in Slovenia allegedly worked for Russia’s foreign intelligence

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 5:48 pm
Share

“Maria Mayer” and “Ludwig Gisch,” two suspects arrested in Slovenia and accused of spying for Russia in January, allegedly worked for Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR), the Guardian reported, citing anonymous sources.

According to the report, both are Russian citizens and were elite Russian spies.

Security services around the European Union have cracked down on alleged Russian spies performing in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Western countries have expelled hundreds of people working across Europe under diplomatic cover.

According to the report, in informal conversations after the arrests of “Mayer” and “Gisch,” Russia quickly admitted that the two arrested in Slovenia were intelligence officers.

The sources said that Russian and Western countries are discussing exchanging them for a person or people currently in custody in Russia.

“Gisch” reportedly used an Argentinian passport. On March 21, Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon told reporters that the arrested couple were Russian citizens rather than Argentinians.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK