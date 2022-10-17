Governor: Russians claim high turnout at sham referendum in destroyed, depopulated Luhansk Oblast.
September 25, 2022 12:32 pm
According to Serhiy Haidai, Russians claim turnout in destroyed Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne at 41-46%, despite most people leaving the region amid fighting.
Russian proxies in the occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have announced that between Sept. 23 and 27, they will rush sham “referendums” on these areas joining Russia. Like the invasion itself, this is a violation of international law.
Read More: Russia’s sham referendums, mobilization, nuclear threats: What it all means
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.