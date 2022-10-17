Governor: Russians claim high turnout at sham referendum in destroyed, depopulated Luhansk Oblast.

According to Serhiy Haidai, Russians claim turnout in destroyed Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne at 41-46%, despite most people leaving the region amid fighting.

Russian proxies in the occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have announced that between Sept. 23 and 27, they will rush sham “referendums” on these areas joining Russia. Like the invasion itself, this is a violation of international law.

