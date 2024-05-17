Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, NATO troops, Article 5, United States
Edit post

New York Times: NATO member states considering sending military instructors to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil May 17, 2024 3:32 AM 1 min read
The meeting of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 29, 2024 (Presidential Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Some NATO member states are discussing the possibility of sending military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops and assist with equipment repairs, the New York Times reported on May 16.

Ukraine has asked the U.S. and other NATO countries to help train 150,000 troops closer to the front lines.

However, the U.S. appears hesitant, due to the risk of attacks on instructors - potentially triggering NATO's collective defense clause.

A few officials suggested continuing the training of a large number of Ukrainian recruits in Germany and Poland, as has been done previously. However, this approach involves considerable logistical challenges in transporting such a significant number of troops.

Several NATO countries, including Britain, Germany, and France, are considering deploying defense contractors to Ukraine, while the White House is reviewing its ban on US defense contractors operating there.

The debate surrounding NATO troops in Ukraine was sparked by comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron in February, in which he considered the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine if requested.

Macron says he would consider sending troops to Ukraine in case of Russian breakthrough, Ukrainian request
French President Emmanuel Macron added that such conditions did not currently exist.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:07 PM

Moldova to hold referendum on joining EU in October.

The European Council agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova last December. Chisinau has moved closer to Europe over recent months amid repeated warnings that the Kremlin is attempting to carry out a destabilization campaign inside the country's borders.
8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.