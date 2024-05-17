New York Times: NATO member states considering sending military instructors to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Some NATO member states are discussing the possibility of sending military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops and assist with equipment repairs, the New York Times reported on May 16.

Ukraine has asked the U.S. and other NATO countries to help train 150,000 troops closer to the front lines.

However, the U.S. appears hesitant, due to the risk of attacks on instructors - potentially triggering NATO's collective defense clause.

A few officials suggested continuing the training of a large number of Ukrainian recruits in Germany and Poland, as has been done previously. However, this approach involves considerable logistical challenges in transporting such a significant number of troops.

Several NATO countries, including Britain, Germany, and France, are considering deploying defense contractors to Ukraine, while the White House is reviewing its ban on US defense contractors operating there.

The debate surrounding NATO troops in Ukraine was sparked by comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron in February, in which he considered the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine if requested.