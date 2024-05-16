Update: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills two

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast killed two women on May 16, the Kharkiv Oblast Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Telegram.

Over the last day, Russian attacks on the town of Chuhuiv and the village of Hrafske in the Chuhuiv district injured three women aged 69, 81, and 87, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 72-year-old woman also suffered injuries in a Russian attack on the embattled town of Vovchansk.

The Office of the Prosecutor General later reported that the 87-year-old woman in the village of Hrafske died. The injured victim in Vovchansk also passed.

An attack on the region also damaged a dormitory, a clinic, and a house in the village of Mala Danylivka, injuring four medical workers.

As Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, both Kharkiv and a number of border settlements have come under heavy strikes.

Additionally, Russian forces are taking Ukrainian civilians captive and preventing their evacuation in the embattled northern part of Vovchansk. Cases of executions have also been reported.

A total of 8,779 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid heavy fighting in the region, Syniehubov reported on May 16.

The fighting is also reportedly ongoing in the Kupiansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove sectors.