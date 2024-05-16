Vyshyvanka: A Ukrainian tradition preserved through centuries (Photo)

Women in vyshyvankas wear wreaths on their heads during the Kupala Night celebration organized by the Movement for the Support of the Zakarpattia military in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Oblast, on July 8, 2022. This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation. (Serhii Hudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Every year on the third Thursday of May, Ukrainians celebrate Vyshyvanka Day. Vyshyvanka is the Ukrainian word for an embroidered shirt or dress – a central piece to traditional Ukrainian clothing.
Vyshyvanka is traditionally made from linen and embroidered with various symbols unique to each region of Ukraine.
Throughout history, Ukrainians have worn Vyshyvankas for special occasions, such as weddings and various holidays. However, in recent years, embroidered shirts have found renewed popularity among Ukrainians who style them with everyday outfits like jeans and jackets.
Since the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, also known as the Revolution of Dignity, the popularity of Vyshyvankas has skyrocketed. The following Russian annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine became catalysts for many Ukrainians to look into their roots, traditions, and history. Wearing a Vyshyvanka became a symbol of recognizing and celebrating one's own national identity and establishing a connection with ancestors.
The regions of Vyshyvanka
Typically, Vyshyvankas are made out of linen and embroidered with a combination of six main colors of Ukrainian embroidery: white, black, red, blue, yellow, or green. The patterns usually differ from region to region, and sometimes – even from village to village.
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos, and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Guardian.
In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling.
