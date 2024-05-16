Skip to content
News Feed, Conscription, Mobilization, mobilization law, Ukrainian economy, Business
Economy minister cancels conscription exemption for Glovo, Favbet Tech employees

by Rachel Amran May 16, 2024 7:02 PM 2 min read
Glovo's courier works under difficult circumstances in Odesa, Ukraine on January 31, 2023. (Photo by Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Conscription exemptions for employees of Glovo, Favbet Tech, Visa, and other technology companies will be canceled following public outcry, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on May 16.

Last month, Ukraine's government decided to exempt from conscription employees at Favbet, Glovo, and the American-owned payment corporation Visa  for six months.

Glovo is a popular food delivery app in Ukraine, while Favbet is an online gambling site. Other companies included in the postponement included an advertising agency, a software development company called Agri Chain, and Kort, a company that develops and repairs electronic warfare equipment.

The decision to exempt employees at these companies sparked a public backlash. Members of parliament condemned the decision, emphasizing that only one of the companies included in the exemption is associated with Ukraine's military. Oleksandr Fedienko, a deputy in President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, demanded that the Ministry change the criteria for postponement from mobilization.

"In view of the public outcry, I am canceling the exemption, and we will figure out the situation and analyze the decision regarding each company separately," Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine has been working on trying to ramp up mobilization over the last six months as the country's military faces an increasingly critical personnel shortage.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

Shortage of personnel in Ukrainian labor market increased significantly since last year
Seventy-four percent of surveyed companies in Ukraine are experiencing a personnel shortage, according to a new study published by the European Business Association (EBA) on April 24.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Rachel Amran
News Feed

8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
