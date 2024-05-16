Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Baltic countries, Poland, Volodymyr Zelensky, decommunization
Edit post

Russia adds more politicians from Baltics, Poland to its list of wanted persons

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2024 7:35 PM 2 min read
The dismantling of a Soviet-era WWII monument in Riga, Latvia, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Kaspar Krafts/f64/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry has added a number of former and current officials from Baltic countries and Poland to its list of wanted persons, Russian media reported on May 16. The charges relate to allegations that the officials were responsible for the destruction or damage to monuments to the Red Army.

Russia has previously added many high-ranking Western officials to its wanted list, such as Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, many of whom are accused of dismantling monuments to Soviet soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was also added to the list earlier in May, but the entry was subsequently taken down.

The new additions include Elmar Vaher, the former chief of Estonia's Police and Border Guard, former Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, and other current lawmakers and local politicians from the Baltics and Poland.

The process of decommunization in former Soviet and Warsaw Pact countries has been ongoing since the collapse of the Soviet Union, but has intensified since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament outlawed most Soviet and communist symbols, street names, and moments in 2015 as part of the decommunization process. Monuments around the country have since come down or been changed, although the sheer number of Soviet-era statues and symbols has prolonged the completion of the project.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said in January that the oblast had become the first to complete the process of decommunization.

Estonia says it stopped ‘hybrid operation’ by Russian security services
The Estonian media outlet ERR reported earlier on Feb. 20 that the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) detained 10 people in connection with a series of crimes committed in late 2023, including vandalism of a car belonging to Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.