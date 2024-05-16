Record longest air raid alert in Kharkiv, six explosions recorded

This audio is created with AI assistance

At around 1 a.m. on May 17, a lengthy air raid alert was finally lifted in Kharkiv Oblast after officials reported numerous Russian drone strikes and a ballistic missile threat.

The air alert had lasted over 16 and a half hours, the longest since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Six explosions were recorded in Kharkiv throughout May 16. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that one of the drone strikes caused a fire in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district.

Kharkiv has been frequently targeted in recent weeks, and fighting continues around several villages near the Russian border following a recent Russian incursion.