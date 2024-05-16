Skip to content
Record longest air raid alert in Kharkiv, six explosions recorded

by Sonya Bandouil May 17, 2024 1:55 AM 1 min read
A drone view of a damaged apartment building following a Russian air strike near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 14, 2024. Around 4 pm on May 14, the Russian military hit Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 guided air bombs. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At around 1 a.m. on May 17, a lengthy air raid alert was finally lifted in Kharkiv Oblast after officials reported numerous Russian drone strikes and a ballistic missile threat.

The air alert had lasted over 16 and a half hours, the longest since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Six explosions were recorded in Kharkiv throughout May 16. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that one of the drone strikes caused a fire in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district.

Kharkiv has been frequently targeted in recent weeks, and fighting continues around several villages near the Russian border following a recent Russian incursion.

Military: Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast contained, fighting continues
A military spokesperson said fighting was continuing in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk directions and Ukrainian forces were hunting down Russian troops he said were hidden in forested areas.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
10:07 PM

Moldova to hold referendum on joining EU in October.

The European Council agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova last December. Chisinau has moved closer to Europe over recent months amid repeated warnings that the Kremlin is attempting to carry out a destabilization campaign inside the country's borders.
8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
