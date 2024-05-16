NATO top commander says Russia has insufficient numbers for breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast do not have enough numbers to make a "strategic breakthrough" of Ukrainian defenses there, said General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's top commander in Europe, at a press conference on May 16.

Russia launched a new offensive with 30,000 troops on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated at the border with Russia in northeastern Ukraine.

Moscow's troops have focused their efforts in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, two settlements a few kilometers south of the border. There is ongoing combat in the northern outskirts of Vovchansk as of the morning of May 16.

Echoing comments from President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said earlier in the day that the situation in Kharkiv Oblast was "difficult" but "under control," Cavoli expressed confidence that Ukraine would be able to withstand the assault.

"The Russians don't have the numbers necessary to do a strategic breakthrough," said Cavoli.

"More to the point, they don't have the skill and the capability to do it, to operate at the scale necessary to exploit any breakthrough to strategic advantage."

Zelensky said that Russia had suffered "significant losses" in the area, which Cavoli partially agreed with.

"They do have the ability to make local advances and they have done some of that. They've also made some local losses," the general said.

Cavoli added that he was in "close contact" with Ukrainian commanders.