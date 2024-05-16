State Border Guard clarifies new border requirements for draft-age men

This audio is created with AI assistance

Certain categories of draft-aged men will be required to show that they have registered with conscription offices at the border under the new mobilization laws that will go into effect on May 18, said State Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko in comments to Ukrainska Pravda on May 16.

Ukraine has sought to update the legal framework around conscription and introduce harsher penalties for draft evasion to ramp up mobilization in 2024. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed several laws on mobilization in April.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

According to Demchenko, some categories of men who are allowed to leave the country will still be required under the new laws to show that they have registered at military conscription offices when crossing the border.

The new law will not impact other categories of draft-aged men who are allowed to leave, such as men with disabilities or those transporting humanitarian goods.