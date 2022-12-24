Governor: Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 2, injures 7

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian attacks on Kherson on the morning of Dec. 15 killed two people and wounded six.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the morning attacks hit a humanitarian aid point of the Red Cross.

In the Beryslav District of Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling injured one person on Dec. 15, Yanushevych added.

After the liberation of Kherson by Ukraine's military, the city and other settlements in Kherson Oblast have been regularly shelled by Russian forces.