Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 4:44 am
Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 16, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported on Telegram. There are no casualties, according to the governor. 

Firefighters were able to put out a fire caused by the attack. Kozytskyi said that more details will follow. 

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian regions overnight on Feb. 16. The sounds of explosions were heard in different parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Poltava oblasts. 



