Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Governor: Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 5.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 11:56 am
Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 63 times on Jan. 10, injuring five civilians, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevysh reported

The southern region was shelled with multiple rocket launch systems, artillery, mortars, and tanks, he said, adding that the city of Kherson had been attacked 24 times. 

The governor said a children's hospital, a school, houses, and residential buildings were damaged.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily. 

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation. 

