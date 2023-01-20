Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 3.
January 20, 2023 8:56 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed four civilians and injured three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.
Two people were killed in Drobysheve, one in Maksymilianivka, and one in Bakhmut.
Russian military constantly shells Bakhmut, where fierce battles are ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Kyrylenko added that it is still impossible to determine the number of victims in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.
We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.