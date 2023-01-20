Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 20, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 3.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 8:56 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed four civilians and injured three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Two people were killed in Drobysheve, one in Maksymilianivka, and one in Bakhmut.

Russian military constantly shells Bakhmut, where fierce battles are ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Kyrylenko added that it is still impossible to determine the number of victims in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

