Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 3.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed four civilians and injured three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Two people were killed in Drobysheve, one in Maksymilianivka, and one in Bakhmut.

Russian military constantly shells Bakhmut, where fierce battles are ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Kyrylenko added that it is still impossible to determine the number of victims in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.