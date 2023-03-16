Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Demining efforts continue despite shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 10:27 am
Over the past day, the State Emergency Service defused 46 explosive objects in Kharkiv Oblast, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Feb. 26. Demining measures actively continue across Kharkiv Oblast.

According to Syniehubov, Russian shelling of the city of Kupiansk in the past day damaged at least 4 private homes, and some commercial businesses were destroyed. An 82 year-old woman was treated for her injuries and severe stress. 

In the neighboring village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, five-story apartment buildings were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. 

Monachynivka, which is also located in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, was shelled around 2:00 p.m. There were no casualties. 

The governor reported that Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast were also targeted by Russian shelling. 

According to Geneva Conventions, attacking civilian infrastructure constitutes a war crime. Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

