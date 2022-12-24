Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: At least 6 people injured in Russia’s Nov. 26 attack on Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 1:41 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russia hit a residential area in the regional capital Dnipro, partially destroying seven residential houses and causing a fire on Nov. 26. 

According to Reznichenko, a woman was hospitalized in critical condition following the attack. 

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported the attack at noon, saying that infrastructure wasn't damaged, but some power outages may occur.

A photo of a destroyed house in Dnipro shared by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Nov. 26 following a Russian attack on the city. (Valentyn Reznichenko / Telegram)

A photo of a destroyed house in Dnipro following a Russian attack on the city on Nov. 26, 2022. (National Police)


