Governor: At least 6 people injured in Russia’s Nov. 26 attack on Dnipro
November 26, 2022 1:41 pm
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russia hit a residential area in the regional capital Dnipro, partially destroying seven residential houses and causing a fire on Nov. 26.
According to Reznichenko, a woman was hospitalized in critical condition following the attack.
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported the attack at noon, saying that infrastructure wasn't damaged, but some power outages may occur.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.