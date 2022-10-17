Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: 11 year-old pulled out from under the rubble dies in Mykolaiv hospital

October 14, 2022 12:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that an 11-year-old boy died after being hospitalized following a Russian strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv on Oct. 13.

The boy spent six hours under the rubble of the building before being rescued and hospitalized.

“I have no words. Beasts, terrorists,” Kim wrote announcing the death of the boy.

Mykolaiv Oblast Council reported that at least four people were killed by the Russian strike with the S-300 rocket systems on Mykolaiv on Oct. 13.

